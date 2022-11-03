Sources: Astros’ David Hensley to get World Series Game 5 start

Houston Astros' David Hensley hits a grounder for an out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2.

Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.

Hensley hit .345 (10-29) in limited time with the Astros after his call up from Triple-A Sugar Land. The 26th round pick out of San Diego State will face Phillies righthander Noah Syndergaard Thursday.

