Texans cut Demone Harris, Micah Dew-Treadway

Houston Texans defensive lineman Demone Harris (94) walks off the field after an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran defensive end Demone Harris from the active roster and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway.

Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit.

He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad.

Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, eight hurries and one quarterback hit.

Harris joined the Texans last year on their practice squad.

He has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games and one start.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection.

Dew-Treadway is a former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle.

Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears.

He played four seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Minnesota.