GOLD GLOVE WINNERS: Astros Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker earn elite award ahead of World Series Game 3

Houston Astros Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker have received a top honor ahead of game 3 of the World Series. They won the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their respective positions.
The finalists per league at each position were announced in October. The awards were announced in a special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Tuesday.
According to MLB.com, the winners for the nine standard positions are determined by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team who vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. The votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.
For the utility position, MLB.com says Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula to determine a winner.
In the American League, Astros Jeremy Peña is the first rookie shortstop ever to win a Gold Glove. He’s also the first Astros rookie at any position to win the award.
According to MLB.com, Peña led the AL in defensive runs saved. Other finalists in the category included former Astros player Carlos Correa, who Peña replaced and who won the award last year when he was still in Houston. Xander Bogaerts of Boston was also a finalist in the shortstop category.
For American League right fielder, Astros star Kyle Tucker earned the award against Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston/Toronto) who previously won the position as a center fielder and Max Kepler (Minnesota) who led all right fielders with 12 Outs Above Average, according to MLB.com.
In addition to Correa in 2021, another Houston Astro won the Gold Glove award in 2021. Yuli Gurriel was honored for his performance last year at first base.
Complete list of 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and finalists
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RIGHT FIELD
WINNER: Kyle Tucker, HOU
FINALIST: Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR
FINALIST: Max Kepler, MIN
CENTER FIELD
WINNER: Myles Straw, CLE
FINALIST: Cedric Mullins, BAL
FINALIST: Michael A. Taylor, KC
LEFT FIELD
WINNER: Steven Kwan, CLE
FINALIST: Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY
FINALIST: Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI
THIRD BASE
WINNER: Ramón Urías, BAL
FINALIST: Matt Chapman, TOR
FINALIST: José Ramírez, CLE
SHORTSTOP
WINNER: Jeremy Peña, HOU
FINALIST: Xander Bogaerts, BOS
FINALIST: Carlos Correa, MIN
SECOND BASE
WINNER: Andrés Giménez, CLE
FINALIST: Jonathan Schoop, DET
FINALIST: Marcus Semien, TEX
FIRST BASE
WINNER: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
FINALIST: Luis Arraez, MIN
FINALIST: Anthony Rizzo, NYY
CATCHER
WINNER: Jose Trevino, NYY
FINALIST: Sean Murphy, OAK
FINALIST: Cal Raleigh, SEA
PITCHER
WINNER: Shane Bieber, CLE
FINALIST: José Berríos, TOR
FINALIST: Jameson Taillon, NYY
UTILITY
WINNER: DJ LeMahieu, NYY
FINALIST: Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR
FINALIST: Luis Rengifo, LAA
NATIONAL LEAGUE
RIGHT FIELD
WINNER: Mookie Betts, LAD
FINALIST: Juan Soto, WSH/SD
FINALIST: Daulton Varsho, ARI
CENTER FIELD
WINNER: Trent Grisham, SD
FINALIST: Victor Robles, WSH
FINALIST: Alek Thomas, ARI
LEFT FIELD
WINNER: Ian Happ, CHC
FINALIST: David Peralta, ARI/TB
FINALIST: Christian Yelich, MIL
THIRD BASE
WINNER: Nolan Arenado, STL
FINALIST: Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT
FINALIST: Ryan McMahon, COL
SHORTSTOP
WINNER: Dansby Swanson, ATL
FINALIST: Ha-Seong Kim, SD
FINALIST: Miguel Rojas, MIA
SECOND BASE
WINNER: Brendan Rodgers, COL
FINALIST: Jake Cronenworth, SD
FINALIST: Tommy Edman, STL
FIRST BASE
WINNER: Christian Walker, ARI
FINALIST: Paul Goldschmidt, STL
FINALIST: Matt Olson, ATL
CATCHER
WINNER: J.T. Realmuto, PHI
FINALIST: Travis d’Arnaud, ATL
FINALIST: Tomás Nido, NYM
PITCHER
WINNER: Max Fried, ATL
FINALIST: Tyler Anderson, LAD
FINALIST: Corbin Burnes, MIL
UTILITY
WINNER: Brendan Donovan, STL
FINALIST: Tommy Edman, STL
FINALIST: Daulton Varsho, ARI