GOLD GLOVE WINNERS: Astros Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker earn elite award ahead of World Series Game 3

Houston Astros Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker have received a top honor ahead of game 3 of the World Series. They won the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their respective positions.

The finalists per league at each position were announced in October. The awards were announced in a special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Tuesday.

According to MLB.com, the winners for the nine standard positions are determined by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team who vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. The votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.

For the utility position, MLB.com says Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula to determine a winner.

In the American League, Astros Jeremy Peña is the first rookie shortstop ever to win a Gold Glove. He’s also the first Astros rookie at any position to win the award.

According to MLB.com, Peña led the AL in defensive runs saved. Other finalists in the category included former Astros player Carlos Correa, who Peña replaced and who won the award last year when he was still in Houston. Xander Bogaerts of Boston was also a finalist in the shortstop category.

Jeremy Peña wins the AL Gold Glove for Shortstop! pic.twitter.com/nIyciwjdEg — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) November 1, 2022

For American League right fielder, Astros star Kyle Tucker earned the award against Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston/Toronto) who previously won the position as a center fielder and Max Kepler (Minnesota) who led all right fielders with 12 Outs Above Average, according to MLB.com.

In addition to Correa in 2021, another Houston Astro won the Gold Glove award in 2021. Yuli Gurriel was honored for his performance last year at first base.

RELATED: All-time Gold Glove winners

Complete list of 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and finalists

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RIGHT FIELD

WINNER: Kyle Tucker, HOU

FINALIST: Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR

FINALIST: Max Kepler, MIN

CENTER FIELD

WINNER: Myles Straw, CLE

FINALIST: Cedric Mullins, BAL

FINALIST: Michael A. Taylor, KC

LEFT FIELD

WINNER: Steven Kwan, CLE

FINALIST: Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY

FINALIST: Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI

THIRD BASE

WINNER: Ramón Urías, BAL

FINALIST: Matt Chapman, TOR

FINALIST: José Ramírez, CLE

SHORTSTOP

WINNER: Jeremy Peña, HOU

FINALIST: Xander Bogaerts, BOS

FINALIST: Carlos Correa, MIN

SECOND BASE

WINNER: Andrés Giménez, CLE

FINALIST: Jonathan Schoop, DET

FINALIST: Marcus Semien, TEX

FIRST BASE

WINNER: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

FINALIST: Luis Arraez, MIN

FINALIST: Anthony Rizzo, NYY

CATCHER

WINNER: Jose Trevino, NYY

FINALIST: Sean Murphy, OAK

FINALIST: Cal Raleigh, SEA

PITCHER

WINNER: Shane Bieber, CLE

FINALIST: José Berríos, TOR

FINALIST: Jameson Taillon, NYY

UTILITY

WINNER: DJ LeMahieu, NYY

FINALIST: Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR

FINALIST: Luis Rengifo, LAA

NATIONAL LEAGUE

RIGHT FIELD

WINNER: Mookie Betts, LAD

FINALIST: Juan Soto, WSH/SD

FINALIST: Daulton Varsho, ARI

CENTER FIELD

WINNER: Trent Grisham, SD

FINALIST: Victor Robles, WSH

FINALIST: Alek Thomas, ARI

LEFT FIELD

WINNER: Ian Happ, CHC

FINALIST: David Peralta, ARI/TB

FINALIST: Christian Yelich, MIL

THIRD BASE

WINNER: Nolan Arenado, STL

FINALIST: Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT

FINALIST: Ryan McMahon, COL

SHORTSTOP

WINNER: Dansby Swanson, ATL

FINALIST: Ha-Seong Kim, SD

FINALIST: Miguel Rojas, MIA

SECOND BASE

WINNER: Brendan Rodgers, COL

FINALIST: Jake Cronenworth, SD

FINALIST: Tommy Edman, STL

FIRST BASE

WINNER: Christian Walker, ARI

FINALIST: Paul Goldschmidt, STL

FINALIST: Matt Olson, ATL

CATCHER

WINNER: J.T. Realmuto, PHI

FINALIST: Travis d’Arnaud, ATL

FINALIST: Tomás Nido, NYM

PITCHER

WINNER: Max Fried, ATL

FINALIST: Tyler Anderson, LAD

FINALIST: Corbin Burnes, MIL

UTILITY

WINNER: Brendan Donovan, STL

FINALIST: Tommy Edman, STL

FINALIST: Daulton Varsho, ARI