CRYSTAL BALL: Who can win UIL State and Why; Fresh faces photo gallery

The volleyball postseason is upon us and several Greater Houston Area programs have a legit shot at bringing home the UIL State Title in their respective classifications.

Here are VYPE's Top 6 teams and why.

Cypress Ranch (Class 6A, Region II) – The Mustangs are nasty good… at 42-2 on the season, Ranch is athletic, powerful, well-coached and has that star to carry them. Bianna Muoneke is the best in H-Town at putting balls down for points and is also great on defense. The Texas A&M-commit plays with a chip on her shoulder and is an uber-competitor. Taylor Porter, Tya Lynch and Janyah Henderson have her back at the net. They are intimidating. Kirby Kliafas runs the offense from her setter spot and Gabby Eads helps out on defense. The ‘Stangs are a complete team and have a great shot at State.

Ridge Point (Class 6A, Region III) – It’s a power-sure in the land of the Panthers (37-7). Sydney Jordan, Kennedi Rogers and Carrington Cook make for one of the most explosive offenses in the state. Arissa Smith is a blocking machine and is helped out by Cameron Coleman. MacArthur transfer Emeli Maugututi’a has been a huge difference-maker at setter along with Taylor Jory. The Panthers ran through district play and are prepped for the postseason.

Tompkins (Class 6A, Region III) – The Falcons (36-3) have been hyped up before, but this year’s team seems to be their most complete ever. They will have a Ridge Point early in the bracket, but if they can get past the Panthers, look out. Cindy Tchouangwa is the hammer. She can crush the ball with a violent swing. Tendai Titley and Skylar Skrabanek also can be counted on for points. Brooklynn Merrell is a beast at keep the ball off the floor and Presley Powell distributes the ball on offense.

Grand Oaks (Class 6A, Region II) – Grand Oaks? Yes, the Grizzlies are for real and have some serious fire-power. At 37-9, Grand Oaks can score in bunches with the likes of sophomore Samara Coleman, freshman Halle Thompson and junior Jaele Auguste. Auguste has 150 blocks on the season and is a Florida-commit. Audrey Terry feeds the offense and Coleman and Cibeles Bothwell lock down the defense. Their only downside? Youth. They are scary young.

Fulshear (Class 5A, Region III) – The Chargers have been there, done that. Fulshear is led by one of the best in the business in Sydney Zimmerman and she put together a tough non-conference schedule to prepared for this run. Leading the way is outside Bailey Warren, libero Sydney Black and setter Addison Lednicky, who are all sophomores. They are fun to watch and their future is bright.

Barbers Hill (Class 5A, Region III) – The Eagles have an impressive record (38-6), but are they playoff ready? Barbers Hill is one to watch, however, with middle Avery Wilks, setter Peyton Fadal and libero Mia Rivers. Jace Meredith, Peyton Spahn and Chloe Morgan are going to need to play big for the Eagles to get deep in the Regional Tourney.

Other Teams to Watch: Bellville, The Woodlands, Friendswood, Manvel