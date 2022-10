(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

THE RANKINGS: Angleton, Fulshear make moves in Class 5A Top 10; Photo Gallery

It was a wild weekend in Class 5A as a soggy Friday night made for some interesting upsets.

Manvel, Barbers Hill and Magnolia West took losses, while Angleton got back in the Top 10 conversation.

Don't look now but there are a couple of huge matchups this weekend as No. 2 FB Marshall faces No. 8 Dayton and No. 4 Fulshear plays No. 7 Foster in district play.

VYPE's Class 5A Top 10

No. 1 Lake Creek –Open

No. 2 FB Marshall – Crushes Galena Park 47-0

No. 3 Galveston Ball – It was ugly - 83-0 over Northside

No. 4 Fulshear – Grinds out huge win over Manvel 9-7

No. 5 Angleton - Beats Mag West 22-21 to lead district

No. 6 Manvel – Lost to Fulshear in defensive battle 9-7

No. 7 Foster – Handled Magnolia 56-21

No. 8 Dayton – Doubles up Willowridge 57-21. Big game with FB Marshall looming

No. 9 Kingwood Park – Open

No. 10 Magnolia West – Falls to Angleton in tight one 22-21