North Shore remains No. 1; Full Class 6A rankings and gallery

This weekend in Class 6A Houston football started off with a bang as North Shore was challenged by district-mate Atascocita, who put up a huge fight against the state’s No. 1 team on Thursday night.

Friday saw Memorial sneak up on Stratford in a huge rivalry game, while The Woodlands beat Willis in a battle of the top QBs in the country for the Class of 2024. Willis QB Derek Lagway was banged up before halftime in that contest. Dickinson falls out of the Top 20 with a loss to Clear Creek, along with CE King.

Welcome Clear Falls and Channelview to the Top 20.

VYPE's Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore – Huge win over rival Atascocita 16-13

No. 2 Katy – Blanks Seven Lakes 59-0

No. 3 Shadow Creek – Stuffs Alief Taylor 45-0

No. 4 Westfield – Hammers Aldine Davis 48-0

No. 5 Atascocita – Falls is a tough one to state's No. 1

No. 6 New Caney – Wins district with win over College Park 27-17

No. 7 Cy Fair – Blows out Cy Ridge 51-0

No. 8 Klein Collins – Blanks Tomball 35-0

No. 9 Katy Tompkins – Beats a pesky Jordan 65-14

No. 10 Klein Cain – Takes care of Waller 52-7

No. 11 Ridge Point – Wins district with win over Travis 43-15

No. 12 The Woodlands – Battle of QBs... TWHS wins 42-28

No. 13 Hightower –Keeps winning ways over Clements 49-14

No. 14 Stratford – Falls to Memorial 23-13 in a rivalry game

No. 15 Cy Ranch – Doubles up Langham Creek 57-23

No. 16 Deer Park – Runs past Sam Rayburn 70-7

No. 17 Cinco Ranch – Open

No. 18 Jersey Village – Crushes Northbrook 56-0

No. 19 Clear Falls -- Beats Clear Lake 28-14 to enter rankings

No. 20 Channelview -- Lopsided win over Pasadena 48-12

OTHERS OF NOTE: Memorial, Clear Springs, Dawson, Lamar, Dekaney