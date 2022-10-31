All About Action: Play Speaks Louder Than Words for Davis' Perkins

DAVIS JUNIOR TAILOR PERKINS IS A YOUNG LADY OF FEW WORDS.

Very few.

When Perkins speaks, it is direct and concise. There is no waste. Her message is clear, with no room for misinterpretation. A lot like her outstanding play on the court, whether it’s as a power forward in basketball or middle in volleyball.

For instance: Last year, Perkins had a terrific sophomore campaign for the Falcons’ volleyball team, totaling 149 kills, 128 digs, 94 blocks and 50 aces. A Swiss army knife of a talent.

Her thoughts?

“I wasn’t expecting it. I just went with the flow,” Perkins said matter-of-factly. “I just played volleyball.”

And in the ways basketball helps her volleyball game, and vice versa?

“It’s all mental,” Perkins said. “Just keep playing.” Fair enough.

Perkins was introduced to volleyball by her cousin when she was seven years old. She was driven by the game’s energy.

“I really liked how volleyball was,” Perkins said. “I loved how it is very competitive and I like the movement. I like rallies, I like the action, I like the momentum. It gets me going.”

Perkins intends to be a more consistent, more confident player this season, particularly as an attacker. After the Falcons graduated five seniors last year, she has more of a leadership role.

“Once I don’t see anyone stepping up, I’ll step up,” she said. “I expect people to have high standards and be a leader of responsibility."

She has a goal of playing at the next level. Prairie View A&M has her attention.

“I’m trying to get into college,” Perkins said. “I want to play ball. I really want to play this game seriously.”

If she continues to take the game as seriously as her words, who’s to stop her?