Source: Ex-Aggies linebacker visits Texans

Houston Texans logo is seen in detail on the back of a jersey during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Former Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson visited the Texans on Wednesday, according to a league source.

Johnson is a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick. He was released by the Steelers and had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Johnson played in four games for the Steelers last season and had two tackles.

For the Aggies, Johnson recorded 209 career tackles, 23 1/2 for losses, 6 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one touchdown and four pass deflections.

He played in 41 career games.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) is a Dallas native who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds with a 38 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-8 broad jump.

