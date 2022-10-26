Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas set to return to practice

This is a photo of Tavierre Thomas of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans nickel back and special teams ace Tavierre Thomas is expected to return to practice with the team launching his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return, according to a league source.

Usually, the Texans have players practice for a week or so before placing them on the active roster.

Thomas was placed on short-term injured reserve with a pulled quadriceps suffered during training camp.

Thomas has made a sound recovery and has been running for weeks.

The injury represented a setback to the Texans’ defense and special-teams units. Thomas is also a sound tackler. Tackling has been a recurring issue for the Texans’ defense.

Thomas had a career-high 86 tackles and two interceptions last season in 16 games with one forced fumble. He played 56% of the defensive snaps and 67% of the special team’s snaps.

Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last year that includes $2 million guaranteed with a $1 million signing bonus, Thomas started a career-high three games last season.

The former undrafted free agent from Ferris State had a breakthrough season last year for the Texans and consistently drew praise from Texans coach Lovie Smith.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.