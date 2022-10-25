WATCH LIVE: Fulshear HS vs. Foster HS volleyball on KPRC 2+

The KPRC 2+ high school volleyball game of the week on Oct. 25 features Fulshear HS vs. Foster HS

Watch the KPRC 2+ Volleyball Game of the Week between Fulshear HS and Foster HS on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season.

Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on the KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free. Football games stream on KPRC 2+ Friday evenings. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

Search for KPRC 2+ on your smart TV or on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.

Click the “Watch Live” tab on the Click2Houston – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Watch on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the livestream player below.

KPRC 2+ is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PREVIOUSLY FEATURED KPRC 2+ LIVESTREAM GAMES