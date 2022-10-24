VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL

West Ham's Kurt Zouma, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium in London, England, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LONDON – West Ham was helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday.

Kurt Zouma's 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.

The video review judged the handball was accidental.

Then, as the match entered second-half stoppage time, a cross by substitute Vladimir Coufal hit the arm of Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura as he tried to block the ball.

VAR suggested the on-field referee look again at the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded, dispatched by Saïd Benrahma.

West Ham climbed to 10th place, one point and four spots above Bournemouth.

It was a second straight loss for Bournemouth.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup