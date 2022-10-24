Painful loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green injured in Las Vegas

(John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins comes off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – It was a painful loss, literally, for the Texans to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday’s road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.

Wide receiver Nico Collins injured his groin in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Collins caught three passes for 33 yards on three targets and has been emerging as a pivotal part of the offense, averaging a team-high 18.3 yards per reception entering Sunday.

Rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder-pectoral injury and will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday, according to a league source. Green may have a strained pectoral, per a league source.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and we’ll get some of those guys back,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

Right offensive tackle Tytus Howard played through a sore ankle, going back in the game.

Maliek Collins immediately headed inside to the locker room with trainers to be examined. He was listed as questionable, before later being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason, the former Raiders and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman delivered a bit hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that briefly shook up his former teammate.

Collins got hurt on a sack of Carr by defensive end Rasheem Green.

Collins, 27, has 11 tackles, two for losses and two quarterback hits this season.

Collins recorded 29 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits last season.

