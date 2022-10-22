Sources: Texans placing Jon Greenard on injured reserve

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAS VEGAS – Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard is being placed on injured reserve, according to league sources.

Greenard injured his calf in practice this week and is expected to be sidelined between four and six weeks, per sources.

Greenard had missed the Texans’ road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and now he has a new, more serious injury.

Greenard, a former third-round draft pick from Florida, led the Texans with a career-high eight sacks last season.

He has 1 1/2 sacks, five tackles for losses and three quarterback hits this season.

The Texans will also lean on Mario Addison, who was activated from injured reserve and played extensively against the Jaguars.

Greenard is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Rasheem Green, who started against the Jaguars, opposite veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com