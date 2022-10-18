Texans sign C.J. Moore to practice squad

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore catches during drills at the Lions NFL football practice facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore to their practice squad following a successful workout.

Moore is the twin brother of former Texans safety and special-teams standout A.J. Moore.

C.J. Moore played collegiately at Mississippi.

Moore has 36 career tackles and one pass deflection with one quarterback and two runs for 31 yards in three NFL seasons, all with the Lions.

He was removed from the Lions’ injured reserve list on Sept. 5.

The Texans cut former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback BoPete Keyes from their practice squad.

Keyes is a former Chiefs seventh-round draft pick from Tulane.

Keyes (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) has nine career tackles.

Keyes, 24, has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

He had 85 total tackles and two interceptions during his junior and senior years at Tulane.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and analyst and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com