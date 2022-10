(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston.

The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate.

But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?

