2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS

HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play the New York Yankees.

Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

If the Astros clinch the ALCS, they will face either the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres in the World Series.

The full schedule is below (NOTE: All times Central):

GAME 1 - at Minute Maid Park

Wednesday, Oct. 19

6:37 p.m. | TBS

GAME 2 - at Minute Maid Park

Thursday, Oct. 20

6:37 p.m. | TBS

GAME 3 - at New York

Saturday, Oct. 22

4:07 p.m. | TBS

GAME 4 - at New York

Sunday, Oct. 23

6:07 p.m. | TBS

GAME 5 (if necessary) - at New York

Monday, Oct. 24

3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. *| TBS

GAME 6 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park

Tuesday, Oct. 25

5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. * | TBS

GAME 7 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park

Wednesday, Oct. 26

6:37 p.m. | TBS

***NOTE: If the NLCS (San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies) is over after Oct. 23, the ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 p.m., otherwise, the game will start at 3:07 p.m. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24, the ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 p.m., otherwise, the game will start at 5:07 p.m.