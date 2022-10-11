VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10 (10.10.22): Surging Kingwood Park enters Top 5

(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – There was a considerable shift in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10 rankings.

Dropping out was Texas City, which fell 40-0 to Fort Bend Marshall. Making its debut in a big way is Kingwood Park.

The Panthers are 6-1 and come in at No. 5 following a 41-14 win over Goose Creek Memorial.

Otherwise, it was same ‘ol, same ‘ol in this week’s rankings.

Check out the rest of the Top 10.

VYPE Top 10 Class 5A (Week 8 – 10.10.22)

1) (1) Lake Creek (7-0) – Defeated Lamar Consolidated 67-0

2) (2) Magnolia West (5-1) – Defeated Magnolia 26-21

3) (3) Richmond Foster (6-1) – Defeated Fort Bend Kempner 45-0

4) (4) Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) – Defeated Texas City 40-0

5) (UR) Kingwood Park (6-1) – Defeated Goose Creek Memorial 41-14

6) (5) Barbers Hill (5-2) – Defeated Baytown Lee 43-14

7) (6) Fulshear (5-1) – Defeated Friendswood 45-14

8) (7) Galveston Ball (6-0) – Defeated Austin 76-0

9) (8) Manvel (4-2) – BYE

10) ( 9) Waltrip (5-1) – Defeated Madison 45-0