Texans rookie Jalen Pitre, Wade Smith give back at Chinese Community Center

HOUSTON – Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre and retired Pro Bowl offensive guard Wade Smith gave back at the Chinese Community Center, awarding a $25,000 grant to the United Way of Greater Houston’s 2-1-1 Help Line and three of its agencies.

Pitre, Smith and Toro, the team’s mascot, surprised the nonprofit organizations on Monday. That included the Community Center, MECA and the U.S. Dream Academy.

The idea is to help bridge the gap in the digital divide between those who have access to technology and those who don’t.

The grant, given in partnership with Comcast, is intended to support youth to help them have success.

“It’s a blessing,” Pitre said. “I can remember when I was in their situation and it was good to come here and give back and help them further their education. Technology is big nowadays, and it was good I could be here to help. It was a good experience to see the kids so happy and so thankful we came here and surprised them.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.