Stratford 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Commits To Local Rice University

Stratford High School 4-star Forward and Top 150 player in the country Keanu Dawes commits to Rice University over Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, BYU and Utah.

The 6'8 Stratford Forward is a unique and very talented player who can play in the paint get buckets inside, block shots, get rebounds but also can knock down the 3 and handle the rock much like someone he models his game after in Kevin Durant.

Dawes started to blow up during his Junior season receiving 18 offers from some big name school from across the country but the local Rice Owls are who lands his verbal commitment.

I caught up with Dawes about his commitment to Rice and the next steps in his basketball career.

First and foremost when talking with Keanu about his Commitment I asked him how it feels to commit to Rice ahead of his Senior season and he said "It feels good to make a decision that way I can focus on my school season and winning games my last year", and that the goal this year is to get the State Championship trophy this year.

Rice obviously is not the school many would have predicted Dawes to commit with but when asking Dawes about his commitment to Rice over his other top schools he said that he felt Rice had "put together a great plan and will help me develop to reach my end goal which is the NBA", mentioning that he just really felt at home after his visit.

Dawes also mentioned that he really loved the coaching staff at Rice saying "I felt like through the whole process I was just able to know the real them and they are just great people that will help me on and off the court" and the relationships he made with them really helped making this decision.

Choosing Rice as such a high level player in the area I asked Dawes what he's most excited about heading to play with the Owls the stratford star said he is most excited about "doing something that has never been done before at Rice both individually and as a team" and that he thinks with the players that will be returning next year and himself the Owls will do some really special things together.

The last thing I asked the talented 4-star forward was what message he has for Owl fans and he said is to "be ready" mentioning that him and the whole basketball program will "do some things that have never been done before at Rice".

Keanu Dawes ceiling is high and with him headed to the Rice, expect big things to come for both the Owl program and the NBA hopeful Dawes.