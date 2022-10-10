Houston Texans jersey exchange: Here’s how to trade in your old jersey for a new one

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans logo is seen in detail on the back of a jersey during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Stuck with a Texans jersey with a player who is no longer with the team? This week only, you can trade it for another.

The team announced Monday that they’re offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off the price of a new one throughout the team’s Bye Week.

It’s here.

Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 10, 2022

In a release, team officials said fans can exchange a Game, Limited, or Elite jersey at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium until Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fans cannot exchange a jersey for a custom one.

To learn more about the jersey exchange, click here.