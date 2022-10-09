Texans’ Mario Addison active against Jaguars in first game back from groin injury

This is a 2022 photo of Mario Addison of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 15, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Veteran defensive end Mario Addison is active against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve-designated for return.

Addison missed the first four games of the season due to a groin injury sustained during the preseason.

Texans defensive end Jon Greenard is out against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury.

The Texans’ other inactive players include tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Chris Moore (hip), linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), defensive tackle Thomas Booker, defensive end Demone Harris and noffensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle).

Addison, 35, was signed to a two-year, $7.7 million contract this offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus.

The former Buffalo Bills starter is an accomplished pass rusher who has been sidelined with a groin injury.

He had seven sacks last season for the Bills.

Addison played for Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire with the Buffalo Bills.

He has also played for the Chicago Bears, briefly, when Texans coach Lovie Smith was the coach after going undrafted in 2011 out of Troy State. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts and then played for Washington and the Carolina Panthers.

He signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills and was due base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of the deal before agreeing to a pay cut.

He played in 15 games last season for the AFC East champion Bills and had 29 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Addison (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) has 67 career sacks and 281 tackles with 112 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

“Mario has played in the league for a long time,” Smith said this week. “Of course, he’s more advanced with being able to play quicker. We can always use him, a good pass rusher, a good defensive end, to play. He’s healthy now.”

