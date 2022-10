The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sara Lee, winner of the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, has died at the age of 30, her mother and the wrestling organization said Thursday.

Lee, a native of Hope, Michigan, won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract in the competition’s sixth season.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete,” her mother, Terri Lee, said in part in a social media post. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

