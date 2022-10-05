Texans sign tight end Nick Eubanks

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Nick Eubanks #47 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Dallas Cowboys tight end Nick Eubanks to the practice squad.

A former undrafted free agent from Michigan, Eubanks (6-foot-4, 245 pounds).

The Florida native had 10 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown in his final season for the Wolverines and was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten Conference.

Eubanks has been on practice squads with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions last year and was with the Cincinnati Bengals during training camp.

He recently worked out for the Texans.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.