Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source.

Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player was removed from injured reserve with an injury settlement after suffering a pulled hamstring and being waived-injured.

Davis suffered the season-ending injury on the first play of the Texans’ 33-13 loss to the Seahawks while catching a 17-yard pass from quarterback Davis Mills.

Davis played last season under a one-year, $780,000 contract. He is a former Sam Houston State All-American selection the Texans signed off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. He has also played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He had 76 catches for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year that season.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and analyst and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.