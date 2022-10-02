Sam Houston scores late to beat Stephen F. Austin 17-16

HOUSTON – Dezmon Jackson ran untouched into the end zone from a yard out with 35 seconds left to give Sam Houston a 17-16 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Stephen F. Austin (2-3, 0-1) looked to have pulled off the win by forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal but an offsides penalty gave Sam Houston (2-2, 1-0) another opportunity.

Trae Self pushed Stephen F. Austin to its 40 on the final possession before Trey Smith's interception ended it.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter with a pair of Chris Campos field goals and Self's 85-yard touchdown pass to Moe Wedman. But before the half ended, Sam Houston's Donovan Adkins blocked a punt attempt, scooped up the ball and ran five yards to the Lumberjack 7. On the next play, Keegan Shoemaker lofted a touchdown pass to Noah Smith to get the Bearkats to 10-7 at halftime.

It was the 11th straight win for Sam Houston in the 96th meeting of the Battle of Piney Woods.

