Sources: Texans promote safety Grayland Arnold, elevate Jordan Akins

HOUSTON – Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers according to a league source.

The Texans elevated tight end Jordan Akins again from the practice squad after he caught a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears, per a league source.

The former third-round selection hauled in a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter at Soldier Field.

Arnold excelled on special teams against the Bears. During a 23-20 road loss, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor delivered a strong tackle in the open field to stop Bears punt returner Dante Pettis at the Chicago 12-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Arnold appeared in 76 percent of the special teams snaps and didn’t play on defense.

“I saw the same Grayland on Sunday that I’ve seen on a practice squad player Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of the previous two weeks,” Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said of Arnold, who has 13 career tackles in 11 career games. “That’s what you’re looking for. You’re looking to build depth on the roster that might not be on the active. Then you get called up, you go and you play the same fundamentals we’re training in practice, did it in the preseason. Hopefully continuing the trend with everybody working on what we call the red teams in the practice periods to show up on Sundays when their number is called.”

“That question about Grayland Arnold, when you get a crack to make an impact on the team, when you get your number called up, you have got to have prepared throughout the week, throughout OTAs, throughout training camp, throughout whatever practice squad reps of the regular season it is. Having those guys training on a constant basis, working the looks but then working our techniques and fundamentals and questions them, calling them to make sure they’re stayed up on, they’re sharp on the game plan even if they’re not going to rep it in the game. That way Saturday you’re getting the call up, you’re already ready to execute. That development is never going to stop as long as I’m here.”

Although the Texans didn’t win the game, Akins contributed three catches for 31 yards, including a 25-yard reception, on four targets as he replaced injured tight end Brevin Jordan in the lineup. This marked Akins’ first touchdown in two seasons. Jordan is out again with an ankle injury, and tight end Pharaoh Brown is questionable with hip and shoulder injuries. Brown aggravated scar tissue in his shoulder from a previous injury with no structural damage revealed by a magnetic resonance imaging exam, per a league source.

“It was wonderful, man,” Akins said this week. “Definitely a lot of stress off my back and off my chest. It had been a minute since I had been in there, almost two years.”

Akins rejoined the Texans after being released by the New York Giants in the wake of signing a one-year deal with them as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Akins caught 24 passes for 214 yards on 33 targets in 13 games and three starts last season for the Texans.

The first pass from Mills to Akins was incomplete. Akins thought a defensive penalty was missed on the play.

“I think it was a hold, but you know how it goes,” Akins said. “The timing could have been a little bit better. Other than that, I thought, ‘I got to make it up and I made a big play. Thank God, the ball was in the air and I went up and made a play. I just got to keep stacking.”

He has 117 career receptions for 1,291 yards and four touchdowns, all with the Texans

Two seasons ago, Akins caught 37 passes for 403 yards and one touchdown.

“It all started here, old stomping grounds,” Akins said. “Very excited to get back here, new coach, new offense. I’m just happy, very humble. I think the sky is the limit for this team.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com