Texans-Chargers injury report: Dameon Pierce set for full workload; Keenan Allen out for Chargers

The Houston Texans logo can be seen in the sun at midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie starting running back Dameon Pierce is set for a full workload Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as he has no designation on the injury report.

He has participated fully the past two days and said Friday he feels great.

Pierce was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Pierce gained a season-high 80 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

“He seems to be holding up pretty good,” offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said of the fourth-round draft pick from Florida.

The Texans worked out running backs Ty’Son Williams and Abram Smith on Thursday and didn’t sign anyone, according to league source.

The Texans’ defense got a boost with Chargers veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen officially ruled out with an ankle injury. Allen is one of the most polished route runners in the NFL. With Allen out, the Texans’ focus in coverage will be shifted to prioritize containing big wide receiver Mike Williams.

Meanwhile, the Texans ruled out rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) is out of the walking boot an tight end Brevin Jordan due to a lingering ankle injury.

Tight end Jordan Akins is expected to be active again after catching a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) is questionable, but he’s expected to play Sunday..

Rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot), linebacker Jalen Reeve-Maybin (back) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) are questionable.

