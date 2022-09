Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against Odafe Oweh of the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be sidelined indefinitely, his coach said Friday, after being slammed to the turf, hitting his head, twice in a five-day span.

There’s no schedule for Tagovailoa’s return after he was carted off the field Thursday night in Cincinnati, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

“I’m not even really thinking about timetables or anything regarding him as a player right now,” McDaniel said.

