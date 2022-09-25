Texans’ Tyler Johnson ‘making progress,’ but inactive for third game in a row

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: The Houston Texans wore a special logo on their helmet supporting Uvalde Strong at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Texans wide receiver Tyler Johnson continues to be inactive for games and won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, acquired off waivers by the Texans before the first game of the season, is a healthy scratch for his third consecutive game since joining the team.

The wide receiver is adapting to a new offense and a new quarterback in Davis Mills. After playing with Tom Brady last season and catching 36 passes for 360 yards, the former fifth-round draft pick is learning on the fly with the Texans.

“He’s making progress,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said days before kickoff. When you come onboard a little bit later, you just start the process as much as anything. Somethings you have to wait a little bit longer for your opportunity based on what’s happening with the other guys at the position. He’s progressing and eventually well get him up on the roster and he’ll be able to play, eventually.”

The Texans’ other inactives are tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh), linebacker Jake Hansen, offensive tackle Austin Deculus (foot) and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot).

Johnson caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) has 48 career receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a former fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota.

“Just a young player that’s physical, built well, can play in tight spaces,” Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. “He’s built for contact, but he’s quick, he’s elusive and he’s shown some toughness so we’ll see what his role will be moving forward.”

Kyle Allen is slated to back up Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills.

A former University of Houston quarterback who has played for the Carolina Panthers and Washington, Allen is the listed backup on the depth chart. He was inactive for the first two games of the season as practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskel was elevated twice and ran for first downs against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Allen was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum value of $3 million during the offseason. He played in two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

Driskel played in two snaps against the Broncos and had a 10-yard run. He had a five-yard run against the Colts.

Texans veteran tight end Jordan Akins was elevated from the practice squad with tight end Brevin Jordan out due to an ankle injury.

The Texans also elevated former Baylor safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.

After he signed with the New York Giants this offseason, the former third-round draft pick from Central Florida was released by the Giants and then rejoined the Texans on their practice squad.

Akins had 24 receptions for 214 yards on 33 targets in 13 games and three starts last season for the Texans.

He has 114 career receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns, all with the Texans

Two seasons ago, Akins caught 37 passes for 403 yards and one touchdown.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com