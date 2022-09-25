Harris leads UTSA to 52-24 victory over Texas Southern

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Harris passed for 392 yards and four touchdowns, De’Corian Clark had three touchdown catches and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat FCS-member Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday.

Harris threw a 69-yard scoring strike to Clark just 47 seconds into the third quarter to push a four-point halftime lead to a 28-17 advantage for UTSA (2-2).

Harris added a 23-yard touchdown toss to Joshua Cephus later in the third quarter and hooked up with Zakhari Franklin for a 35-yarder 11 seconds into the fourth. Backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger connected with Clark for a 7-yard score to cap the scoring.

Harris completed 20 of 31 passes for the Roadrunners. Clark finished with nine receptions for 217 yards and tied his school record with three receiving touchdowns. Harris and Clark connected for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Chris Carpenter returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score in the first quarter.

Andrew Body had 229 yards on 17-of-32 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Tigers (1-3). He added two touchdown runs. Jacorey Howard led all rushers with 88 yards on 12 carries.

