Source: Texans promoting center Jimmy Morrissey to 53-man roster

This is a photo of Jimmy Morrissey of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed center Jimmy Morrissey to the 53-man roster, promoting him from their practice squad, according to a league source.

The Texans placed veteran center Justin Britt on the reserve-non-football illness list Tuesday after he missed the Denver Broncos game for personal reasons related to football as he contemplates his options. Scott Quessenberry is slated to start his second consecutive game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Morrissey has experience. The former Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round draft pick played in five games with four starts for the Texans when Britt was sidelined last season with injuries and COVID-19.

A former Pitt walk-on and Burlsworth Trophy award winner, Morrissey was signed off of the Raiders’ practice squad to the Texans’ active roster last season.

Morrissey was a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, a four-time all-academic selection and a 47-game starter at Pitt who received the Burlsworth Trophy that goes to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on. A 6-foot-4, 305-pounder who was an All-Catholic League and All-City selection in Philadelphia, Morrissey was a preferred walk-on at Pitt over scholarship offers from Lehigh, Bucknell and Colgate. He earned a scholarship after enrolling at Pitt.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named after the late Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Brandon Burlsworth, a former walk-on at Arkansas who earned a scholarship and became a consensus All-American. Burlsworth was killed in a car accident on April 28, 1999, in Alpena, Arkansas 11 days after he was drafted.

The Texans replaced Morrissey on the practice squad with offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. A former Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted free agent from Missouri, Wallace-Simms was signed by the Texans in June and cut during the initial roster cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 30.

He has played in five career NFL games, all with the Jaguars in 2020 and 2021.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and analyst and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.