VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings (9.19.22): Cinco Ranch, New Caney climb ranks after signature wins

HOUSTON - A ton of teams were off this past week, resulting in not a lot of movement in the rankings.

The only Top 5 team going was Katy, which took care of business against Morton Ranch. Cinco Ranch had a signature win beating Tompkins 42--14. One of the biggest wins came from New Caney, which toppled The Woodlands for the first time in program history and improved to 4-0. The Eagles get another big test this week against Oak Ridge.

A majority of the teams will be back in action this week. Expect the picture to continue to become clearer up top of the rankings over the next couple of weeks.

VYPE Top 20 Class 6A (Week 5 – 9.19.22)