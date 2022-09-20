Volleyball Prospectus: Here's A Look At What Else Lamar CISD Has To Offer On The Volleyball Court Again

Fulshear Chargers

Coach Sydney Zimmerman enters this season with a 215-71 career record … The Chargers were Class 5A State Champions in 2019 and State Finalists in 2020 … Fulshear lost two key leaders in Ava Underwood and Brielle Warren from last season. They’re now playing at Texas A&M and Purdue, respectively … Keep an eye on a pair of key transfers in sophomores Addison Lednicky (previously George Ranch) and Alexys James (Katy Jordan).

Foster Falcons

The Falcons have finished second in district play each of the last two seasons.They shared the district title with Fulshear last season but lost a seeding game to finish second going into the playoffs … Foster has a pair of sophomores to keep an eye on in Brooke Barnes and Kate Henderson.

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

The Mustangs’ top goal this season: getting to the third round of the playoffs and overcoming the hurdle of the Area round …Lamar Consolidated graduated a lot of its star leaders from last season.

Terry Rangers

The Rangers have a talented trio of underclassmen that figures to play a huge role in this season’s success … Terry is two years removed from a third-place finish in district and postseason appearance.

Randle Lions

Randle enters its first year of varsity play. Kristen Cavallo is the head coach. Cavallo was previously the head coach at Lamar Consolidated High and briefly stepped away from coaching following the birth of her fourth child.