VYPE Houston Class 5A Rankings (9.19.22): Foster remains No. 1, Barbers Hill breaks into Top 10

HOUSTON - We have hit the bye week part of the year.

Last week and this week carries the most bye weeks of the season. But there were some Class 5A teams that were still in action including the top batch.

Foster has continued to look ultra-solid and continued that run with a dominating win over Angleton. Magnolia West came off a bye week and didn't slow down. There is a collision course coming next week when Foster makes the trip to Magnolia West.

Barbers Hill registered a major win over Crosby last week, beating the Cougars 28-27.

Check out our Top 10 below.

VYPE Top 10 Class 5A (Week 5 – 9.19.22)