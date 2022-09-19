Texans rookie Kenyon Green makes NFL starting debut: ‘I feel like I can do better’

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DENVER – The Texans’ starting left guard position belongs to rookie Kenyon Green.

In the second game of his professional career, the first-round draft pick from Texas A&M and former Atascosita High School blue-chip recruit started his first NFL game Sunday against the Denver Broncos as he replaced veteran Justin McCray.

Green played every snap for the Texans, who fell short in a 16-9 road defeat.

“I feel like I can do better,” Green said. “Little details, just trying to get better with that.”

The outcome was a disappointment. Green, a former consensus All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection for the Aggies, isn’t accustomed to losing.

He acknowledged it was frustrating,

“Yeah it was, just trying to go out there and execute and finish the game,” he said. “It’s back to the drawing board.”

Green provided some push in the middle as rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries and the Texans averaged 4.4 yards per run overall.

“Oh yeah, we were driving them off the ball, getting great yards and DP breaking it,” Green said. “Hard-nosed running, smart player, just an all-around great player, good person.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com