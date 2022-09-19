Texans’ Kevin Pierre-Louis carted off with groin injury, Scott Quessenberry steps in for absent Justin Britt

The Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – Reserve tight end Brevin Jordan aggravated his ankle “a little bit,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. appeared to cramp up in the second half, but just missed a few plays before finishing the game.

Texans veteran center Justin Britt missed the game for personal reasons related to football as he contemplates his options.

Smith declined to elaborate on Britt’s status, saying: “Nothing I need to talk about right now.”

With Britt out, former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round draft pick Scott Quessenberry started at center.

Quessenberry is the third of his brothers to play for the Texans, following offensive tackle David Quessenberry and fullback Paul Quessenberry.

“I think he did okay,” Smith said. “On the offensive line, it is kind of hard to tell exactly what happened until you analyze the video. I didn’t see anything major that happened. He’s an adequate backup. That is why we have him on the football team, but it does take an awful lot when you’re in a backup role and all of a sudden now it’s time for you to step up to the plate, but I thought he did that.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com