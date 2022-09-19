Football Prospectus: Here's A Look At What Else Is In Store For LCISD Football This Season

Foster Falcons

Last season the Foster Falcons went 5-5 and return 9 starters on offense plus another 8 on defense. The key returners for the Falcons include Senior QB JT Fayard (1,687 yards, 16 TDs in 2021), senior WR Kendal Stewart (725 yards, 5 TDs), senior WR Jalen Austin (378 yards, 3 TDs), senior DB/RB Ashton Ojiaku (29 tackles, 2 INTs), senior LB Christopher Gore (82 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks), senior CB Chase Canada (22 tackles).

Fulshear Chargers

The Fulshear Chargers went 5-6 last season and come off a season which saw them become bi-district playoff finalists. The Chargers return 9 offensive starters and 7 defensive starters from last year's team. Key returners include Senior QB/WR Parker Williams (1,762 yards, 12 TDs passing; 910 yards, 11 TDs rushing), senior WR Jax Medica (664 yards, 4 TDs), senior TE Gavin Waits (331 yards, 3 TDs), junior WR Tate Struble (266 yards, 3 TDs), junior RB Davion Godley (732 yards, 3 TDs), senior LB Germany Williams (90 tackles, 5 sacks), senior DB Maverick Schomberg (26 tackles, 4 INTs).

George Ranch Longhorns

Last season the George Ranch Longhorns went 5-5 and return 5 offensive starters and 3 on the defensive side of the ball. Key returners include Senior OL Hanzlah Rana, junior QB Deion Drinkard (238 yards, 2 TDs passing; 32 yards, TD rushing), senior WR Gregor Jones (101 yards, TD), junior RB Jaden Shelton (270 yards, TD, 6.8 yards per carry), junior CB Kennard McGuire (24 total tackles, 5 passes defensed), senior DL Jacques Franklin (24 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks), junior LB Trevion Aikens (27 total tackles TD).

Terry Rangers

Last season the Terry Rangers went 4-6 and return 6 starters on offense plus another 6 on defense. The key returners include Senior QB Jason Cruz, junior RB Devin Wilkerson, senior WR Trumaine Mitchell, senior LB Juan Rodriguez, senior DL Johnte McCauley, junior DE Cameron Lewis, sophomore DE Jordan Randle.

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

Last season the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs went 3-7 and return 4 offensive starters and 8 on the defensive side of the ball. Key returners include Senior DT Jadin Nelson, senior NT Ricky Davis, junior LB Marvin Farris, senior DB Edwin Quijada, senior DB Jonathan Anders, senior OLB/TE Jason McCullough, senior RB Justin McCullough.