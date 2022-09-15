The “Klein Oak Man”: Carpenter Building Great People While Winning

WINS AND LOSSES ARE IMPORTANT BUT BUILDING A “KLEIN OAK MAN” IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF COACH BRANDON CARPENTER’S PROGRAM.

“We have a code,” Carpenter said. “We don’t overuse it to retain its value, but we promote becoming a ‘Klein Oak Man’. Football will take care of itself if we are working as hard as we can. My big emphasis is developing great people, not just good football players. Being a great son, brother, community member, friend, teammate.”

Oak enters the 2022 season with question marks after finishing third in district a year ago and winning a playoff game.

“Our culture is established as a program,” he said. “We are always going to have great players graduate and have great players coming back. The offseason is a time to put the puzzle back together and see where our young guys coming up through the program will fit in.”

Carpenter returns some talented pieces starting with athlete Kaleb Black – the District Utility Player of the Year. He will be flanked in the backfield by all-district, second teamer Keishaun Wooten at running back.

“Kaleb is the catalyst of our offense who can lineup in the backfield, play the slot receiver or wildcat quarterback,” he said. “In our up-tempo, run-pass option offense, our tailback wears many hats. Keishaun is so versatile as an offensive option and is also a great pass-protector and lead-blocker.”

The defense will fly around the ball this season and will be the team’s strength. It starts up front with first teamer Daymond Anderson at tackle and second teamer Ryne Bergeron the end. Second-team linebacker Alexander Marsland will step up in the hole to stop opposing running games.

The secondary is salty with Timmy Bakare, Kamryn Durham, McKinley Wilson and Malachi Oldacre.

“Damon is so hard to block in the middle which frees other guys up to make plays,” Carpenter said. “Ryan grew up quickly in our program and has so much experience. McKinley moves back over to defense to his natural position of defensive back. We are excited about this group.”

The quarterback spot will be a question, but make no mistake – a “Klein Oak Man” will take over.