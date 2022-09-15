TEAM TENNIS: Baytown Sterling Rangers eye deeper playoff run in 2022

This has been “the program” in Goose Creek CISD for the past few seasons.

The Rangers, led by coach John Tremmel, have been unbelievable the past two years, reaching the Regional Semifinals of the UIL Team Tennis Playoffs.

Now, after the graduation of a solid senior class – including the likes of Bryce Stork, Caroline Wells, Brian Ward, Dalia Sifuentes, Carson Malpass, Sakshi Singh and Crystal Smith – who is next to carry the torch at Baytown Sterling?

On the boys side, watch for Matthew DeLuna to take over the No. 1 spot that Ward left as a back-to- back District 22-5A boys singles champion. DeLuna has the “ice water in his veins” to hold down that spot. Also, watch out for Lucas Northcutt and Braydon Webb.

On the rise is Edward Villareal, who took third in boys singles at the JV District Tennis Tournament last spring and Raul Torres, who won the District Championship in boys singles at the Freshman District Tournament last spring. At the same tourney, Micah Ebow and Joel Sanchez brought home the district crown in boys doubles.

On the girls side, Nataly Velasco and Lauren Perry return after finishing third in doubles play at the District Tournament last season and were Regional alternates. Other names to remember include Emali Campbell and Sophia Valencia.

Also watch out for Dreha Hernandez, who took the District Championship in girls singles at the JV District Tennis Tournament last spring. Riley Ortiz finished right behind her. In doubles, Moriah Shuttlesworth and Betel Sanchez took second in girls doubles at the same tourney.

This story was originally published in the VYPE GCCISD Fall Magazine in August.