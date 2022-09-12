VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery Cy-Fair takes down Cy-Woods

On September 8th, the Cy-Fair Bobcats took on the Cypress Woods Wildcats for the first time since 2017. This game marked the senior night for Cy-Fair. Seniors in band, cheer, spirit leaders, and the Brigade drill team were recognized during halftime. The game was held at Pridgeon Stadium with a 6:30 kick off.

The Bobcats kept a constant lead throughout the game, ending the first half with a 27-7 lead. "I feel like we showed what we are capable of, and showed that Bobcat Fight does not die," Cy- Fair's number 8 Landon Rink said. "We have a special connection together. We have that chemistry that other teams just don't have."

Cy-Fair finished the game with a win of 34-14. This puts the Bobcats at 2-1 overall. In their next game, Fair will challenge the Stratford Spartans on Friday, September 23. The game will take place 7pm at Tully Stadium.

Crystal Gooding

Sophomore defense Landon Rink (No. 8)

Ad

Crystal Gooding

Senior Myles West (No. 12)

Crystal Gooding

Senior running back Zaccheas Baynes (No. 1)

Crystal Gooding

Sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Herbel (No. 12)

Crystal Gooding

Junior linebacker Zachary Green (No. 41)

Crystal Gooding

Senior kicker Max Nowak (No. 9) and junior Jack Kemper (No. 6)

Crystal Gooding

Senior wide receiver David Jackson (No. 80) and Senior Ethan Crabtree (No. 27)

Crystal Gooding

Senior defensive back Tyler Edwards (No. 12)

Crystal Gooding

Cy-Fair celebrated their win by singing their school song.