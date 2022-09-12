VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery Cy-Fair takes down Cy-Woods

On September 8th, the Cy-Fair Bobcats took on the Cypress Woods Wildcats for the first time since 2017. This game marked the senior night for Cy-Fair. Seniors in band, cheer, spirit leaders, and the Brigade drill team were recognized during halftime. The game was held at Pridgeon Stadium with a 6:30 kick off.
The Bobcats kept a constant lead throughout the game, ending the first half with a 27-7 lead. "I feel like we showed what we are capable of, and showed that Bobcat Fight does not die," Cy- Fair's number 8 Landon Rink said. "We have a special connection together. We have that chemistry that other teams just don't have."
Cy-Fair finished the game with a win of 34-14. This puts the Bobcats at 2-1 overall. In their next game, Fair will challenge the Stratford Spartans on Friday, September 23. The game will take place 7pm at Tully Stadium.
Crystal Gooding
Sophomore defense Landon Rink (No. 8)
Crystal Gooding
Senior Myles West (No. 12)
Crystal Gooding
Senior running back Zaccheas Baynes (No. 1)
Crystal Gooding
Sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Herbel (No. 12)
Crystal Gooding
Junior linebacker Zachary Green (No. 41)
Crystal Gooding
Senior kicker Max Nowak (No. 9) and junior Jack Kemper (No. 6)
Crystal Gooding
Senior wide receiver David Jackson (No. 80) and Senior Ethan Crabtree (No. 27)
Crystal Gooding
Senior defensive back Tyler Edwards (No. 12)
Crystal Gooding
Cy-Fair celebrated their win by singing their school song.