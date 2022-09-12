89º

VYPE Campus Corner: Episcopal Athletic Director Jason Grove

Joshua Waclawczyk

Vype

VYPE recently traveled out to Episcopal High School in Houston for their Fall 2022 Media Day.

Check out the video below as VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with Episcopal High School Athletic Director Jason Groves going into his 9th Year as AD!!

