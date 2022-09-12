The Next Step: Klein Forest Looking For Focus, Consistency to Reach Ultimate Goal

THE REBUILD OF KLEIN FOREST FOOTBALL CONTINUES UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH JOHNATHAN WILSON, A FORMER GOLDEN EAGLE HIMSELF. HE’S INVESTED AND IT SHOWS.

The Eagles made huge strides last year, winning five games and one in district play. Upon beating district-mate Tomball Memorial, he lived up to his promise. If Klein Forest won a district game, he vowed to his players that he would shave his head and he held up to that.

The bet has changed in 2022.

“I told the guys that if we made the playoffs this year, I would shave my head… absolutely,” Wilson, who was named a Dave Campbell‘s Texas Football Magazine Top 40 Coaches Under 40 said. “I had to clear it with my wife because she wasn't that fond of it last year. I got it cleared, so that’s the bet.”

Over the past several months, Klein Forest has been the darlings of the recruiting world. The big three of Brad Spence (Arkansas), Parker Jenkins and Jelani Watkins collected dozens of offers each over the offseason.

“We have made great strides and may have turned the corner as a program, but we have to prove it on the field,” Wilson said. “We haven’t done anything yet. We haven’t won the games we need to win.

“We have to keep our kids from getting complacent or comfortable. All of these offers don’t translate to wins on the football field. We have a goal here to win games, make the playoffs and do something that hasn’t been done here in years.”

The strength of Klein Forest is obviously speed. Jenkins and Watkins are elite sprinters on the Golden Eagles track and field team. Jenkins will run the ball, while Watkins is the deep threat downfield.

A quarterback must emerge, who will be protected by all-district, second-team selection Jossue Rios. Chandler Williams is a rangy tight end, who could have a breakout season.

Defensively, the edge at linebacker will be contained by the Spence brothers – Brad and sophomore Trent – who are big-time talents. Tivrell Hollings and Robert Graves will anchor the defensive line, while Chris Minor will patrol the secondary.

“It’s unbelievable to be around this caliber of talent,” Wilson said. “It’s amazing to see what they can do on the field, the track and in the weight room. I’m happy to be a part of their road to success. We also have a really talented Class of 2025, who will see a lot of playing time this year.”

The Eagles’ mantra is to go 1-0 every week.

“The great teams don’t listen to the outside noise,” he said. “We have to stay focused and consistent… not getting too high or too low during the season. We must stay focused on the end goal.”

The haircut.