Source: Texans signing DE Demone Harris on active roster

HOUSTON – Defensive end Demone Harris is being signed to the Texans’ active roster from the practice squad, per a league source. The Texans placed veteran defensive end Mario Addison on injured reserve with a groin injury. The Texans also signed veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Chris Conley to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Texans already signed former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker-defensive end Derick Roberson to the practice squad with veteran defensive ends Rasheem Green (thigh) and Addison sidelined at practice. Addison was listed as doubtful on the injury report, and Green is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, eight hurries and one quarterback hit.

Harris joined the Texans last year on their practice squad.

He has seven career tackles, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits in 11 games and one start.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection. A three year starter, he had 55 tackles, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a senior.

Harris has run the 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds.

He chose the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent as a rookie over offers from the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com