Texans sign former Titans, Sam Houston State linebacker Derick Roberson

Sam Houston State's Derick Roberson (right) rushes Incarnate Word's Taylor Larid (left) while being blocked by Draven Taylor (center) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Huntsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joe Buvid)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Tennessee Titans and Sam Houston State linebacker Derick Roberson to their practice squad Thursday morning.

Roberson (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) is a San Antonio native who has 26 career tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Texans placed veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on the practice squad-injured list. He’s a former first-round draft pick from Texas A&M

Signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Roberson had three tackles and a sack in a regular-season finale as a rookie. Last season, he had 11 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. He has played in 16 career games with one start.

The Texans worked out former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Emeke Egbule on Wednesday, according to a league source.

The Texans also worked out former New England Patriots and Ohio State linebacker Rashod Berry and former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Berry has also played for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Egbule played at the University of Houston and at North Shore High School where he was an all-district tight end.

Egbule had 162 career tackles for the Coogs before being drafted by the Chargers in 2019 in the sixth round.

He was cut by the Chargers last year and signed to their practice squad and then a reserve-future contract in January.

Egbule was waived by the Chargers on Aug. 30.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com