VYPE Houston Helmet Stickers: Week 2 (9.7.22)

Welcome to the second week of Helmet Stickers for the 2022 Texas high school football season.

There were tons of amazing performances last week across the greater Houston area, including some that are video-game hall of fame worthy.

These are Week 2's Helmet Sticker selections.

Tyvonn Byars, Lake Creek (32 carries, 325 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rec. 28 yards, 1 TD)

- Byars had a monster game for Lake Creek last week in a 54-42 win over Fort Bend Elkins. Byars busted loose for 325 yards and two scores on 32 carries. The 325 yards is a school record. He also had three catches for 28 yards and a score. Byars has 462 yards and six scores on 47 carries this season. The sophomore in his first varsity season is making noise. In his first varsity game last week, he rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Byars is looking like he is going to be a big problem this season.

@TyvonnByars finished with 32 carries, a school record 325 yards, and 2 TDs. Also had 28 yards receiving and a TD🔥🔥🔥@Matt_Stepp817 @LakeCreekFBall @texashsfootball https://t.co/nYuMqP1y0u — coach larsen (@CoachDLarsen) September 3, 2022

Marquell Hannah, Northbrook (3 carries, 122 yards, 3 TDs)

- Marquell Hannah had a huge night for the Northbrook Raiders. How about each of his three receptions went for touchdowns in a 24-17 win for Northbrook. This win was monumental for the Raiders as it snapped the state's longest losing streak at 42 games for the Raiders. Hannah played a huge role in the win.

TJ Burkhalter Jr, Klein Forest (12 tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF)

- This stat line almost seems unrealistic but ... it is very real. TJ Burkhalter Jr. for Klein Forest in a 24-17 win over Humble last week racked up 12 tackles and seven sacks for the Golden Eagles. Wait, how many sacks? Seven is a ridiculous number for a single game. Some players never get that in a season. Through two games, Burkhalter leads Klein Forest in tackles (17) and sacks (8).

Donovan McKey, Mayde Creek (19 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks)

- Mayde Creek improved to 2-0 with a 49-27 win over Waller last week. A big piece was the play of Donovan McKey on defense. He racked up an amazing 19 tackles and two sacks in the win. For the season, McKey is leading the team with 27 tackles, averaging 13.5 per game. delete

Reed Odell, Tomball Memorial (18-27, 418 yards, 6 TDs, 11 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD)

- Despite falling short to Cypress Creek 56-54 in a wild finish, Reed Odell of Tomball Memorial still deserves a helmet sticker for his performance. Odell passed for 418 yards and six scores and ran for another 60 yards and a score. That is 478 yards of total offense and seven scores. Through two games, Odell is 38 for 57 (66%) for 719 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Odell will be a key piece to Tomball Memorial making a run in 2022.

Chase Jenkins, Alief Taylor (18-26, 321 yards, 3 TDs, 10 carries, 103 yards, 3 TDs)

- The Rice-commit put on a show last week against Westside. Jenkins passed for 321 yards and three scores and rushed for another 103 yards and three touchdowns. That is 424 total yards of offense and six scores. Through two games, Jenkins has passed for 489 yards and three scores and rushed for another 241 and six scores. He is a dual-threat signal-caller that defenses have to account for in the pass and run game.