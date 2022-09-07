VYPE Houston Class 5A Rankings - Week 3 (9.6.22): Foster, Magnolia West, Crosby top rankings

HOUSTON - After some upsets up top and other squads continuing to play well against Class 6A competition, it was time to shake up the rankings.

What Foster has registered big wins over George Ranch and FB Travis the past two weeks. This is a Falcons team that went 5-5 a year ago but was very young. Magnolia West has continued to play well and Crosby upset former No. 1 FB Marshall in an overtime thriller.

Here are our new rankings.

VYPE Top 10 Class 5A (Week 3 – 9.6.22)