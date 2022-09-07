Source: Texans working out former UH, North Shore linebacker Emeke Egbule

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Emeke Egbule, according to a league source.

The Texans also worked out former New England Patriots and Ohio State linebacker Rashod Berry and former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Berry has also played for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Egbule played at the University of Houston and at North Shore High School where he was an all-district tight end.

Egbule had 162 career tackles for the Coogs before being drafted by the Chargers in 2019 in the sixth round.

He was cut by the Chargers last year and signed to their practice squad and then a reserve-future contract in January.

Egbule was waived by the Chargers on Aug. 30.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.