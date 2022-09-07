Source: Texans sign running back Gerrid Doaks

Reid Sinnett of the Miami Dolphins hands the ball off to Gerrid Doaks in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Texans are signing former Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks, according to a league source.

Doaks is a former Dolphins seventh-round draft pick from Cincinnati where he was an all-conference selection who rushed for 1,712 career yards and 14 touchdowns with 36 receptions for 407 yards and four scores. Doaks was cut by Miami last week.

Doaks visited the Texans as they worked out former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Nick Eubanks and former Baltimore Ravens running back Nate McCrary.

Wilkins (6′1″, 216 pounds) has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has rushed for 951 career yards and four touchdowns with 35 receptions for 233 yards and no scores. He has two career fumbles, both as a rookie in 2018 with the Colts.

He was released by the Colts and Jaguars last season and the Titans in August.

A former Colts fifth-round draft pick from Mississippi, Wilkins rushed for 1,751 yards and 14 touchdowns in college and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.