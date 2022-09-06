Source: Texans work out former Colts running back Jordan Wilkins

This is a photo of Jordan Wilkins of the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This image reflects the Tennessee Titans active roster as of Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins, according to a league source.

The Texans also brought in former Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks for a visit and worked out former Dallas Cowboys tight end Nick Eubanks and former Baltimore Ravens running back Nate McCrary.

Wilkins (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has rushed for 951 career yards and four touchdowns with 35 receptions for 233 yards and no scores. He has two career fumbles, both as a rookie in 2018 with the Colts.

He was released by the Colts and Jaguars last season and the Titans in August.

A former Colts fifth-round draft pick from Mississippi, Wilkins rushed for 1,751 yards and 14 touchdowns in college and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds.

