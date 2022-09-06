New Texans wide receiver Tyler Johnson ‘super excited’ as he adapts to new team

HOUSTON – Tyler Johnson is absorbing a lot of knowledge in a short amount of time.

Claimed off waivers last week by the Texans after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver is adapting to a new offense and a new quarterback in Davis Mills. After playing with Tom Brady last season and catching 36 passes for 360 yards, the former fifth-round draft pick is learning on the fly with the Texans.

“It’s going pretty good,” Johnson said. “The guys out here are really good guys. They’re helping me out and helping me get acclimated. I’m super excited.”

Johnson caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) has 48 career receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

The fact that the Texans wanted him and that general manager Nick Caserio used their third overall spot on the waiver wire priority list to claim him is significant to Johnson.

“It’s just a blessing,” Johnson said. “I signed up for this when I was a kid. I’m excited to be here. I’m looking forward to doing whatever is needed. I love the game of football. Just go out there and contribute. I’ve got a learning to do. The guys here are helping me out. The coaching staff does an amazing job.”

It’s unclear if Johnson will have a role on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Liked what we saw today,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday. “For us to bring a player in right now, we had to like him. He’s done a lot of good things. Always trying to improve our ball club. Nick and the crew, all of us, will try and continue to do that. We’ll see how quickly he can get up. Again, coming in, had a few days to get our system, so we’ll see how quick he can get it.”